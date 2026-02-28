Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF) Short Interest Down 48.2% in February

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,269 shares, a decrease of 48.2% from the January 29th total of 2,451 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Rubis Trading Down 0.8%

OTCMKTS RUBSF opened at C$41.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$37.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.75. Rubis has a 12-month low of C$31.25 and a 12-month high of C$41.87.

Get Rubis alerts:

About Rubis

(Get Free Report)

Rubis is a French-based independent operator specializing in the storage, distribution and supply of petroleum products, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), bitumen and chemicals. The company’s core activities include the operation of storage terminals, wholesale distribution to commercial and industrial clients, and retail and cylinder distribution of LPG. Rubis also provides logistics and transportation services, leveraging a network of ships, barges, trucks and pipelines to serve diverse customer segments.

The group maintains a broad geographic footprint, with significant operations in metropolitan France and its overseas territories, including the Caribbean islands of Martinique and Guadeloupe, French Guiana and Réunion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.