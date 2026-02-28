Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Stock Price

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$43.00 to C$49.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$44.83.

Canadian Utilities Stock Up 1.7%

About Canadian Utilities

Shares of Canadian Utilities stock traded up C$0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting C$47.57. 1,906,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,648. The firm has a market cap of C$12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.34. Canadian Utilities has a 52-week low of C$34.10 and a 52-week high of C$48.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.28.

Canadian Utilities Ltd, a subsidiary of holding company Atco, offers gas and electricity services. The company’s main divisions include electricity (generation, transmission, and distribution), pipelines & liquid (natural gas and water), and Retail Energy. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the firm mainly operates in Canada and Australia, along with some operations in the United States and Mexico. Canadian Utilities launched a large venture called Atco Energy, which provides low-cost and sustainable energy solutions for Alberta.

