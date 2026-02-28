Roth Mkm Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT)

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Roth Mkm in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $117.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $108.00. Roth Mkm’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.15% from the company’s current price.

LMAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $108.18 on Thursday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $71.42 and a 1 year high of $115.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 13.58 and a quick ratio of 11.45.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.98 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. LeMaitre Vascular has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-3.010 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.690 EPS. Analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.5% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat and above‑consensus guidance: LeMaitre reported $0.68 EPS vs. $0.67 consensus and revenue of $64.45M (vs. $62.98M est.); management raised Q1 and FY2026 EPS and revenue guidance, signaling continued top‑line momentum. Press Release

Q4 results beat and above‑consensus guidance: LeMaitre reported $0.68 EPS vs. $0.67 consensus and revenue of $64.45M (vs. $62.98M est.); management raised Q1 and FY2026 EPS and revenue guidance, signaling continued top‑line momentum. Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase: Company raised the quarterly dividend 25% to $0.25/share (ex‑dividend March 12), returning cash to shareholders and supporting income‑oriented demand.

Dividend increase: Company raised the quarterly dividend 25% to $0.25/share (ex‑dividend March 12), returning cash to shareholders and supporting income‑oriented demand. Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness: Multiple firms raised ratings/targets — Citizens JMP to $118 (market outperform) and Roth MKM reaffirmed Buy and raised target to $117 — these are constructive for sentiment. Analyst Note

Analyst bullishness: Multiple firms raised ratings/targets — Citizens JMP to $118 (market outperform) and Roth MKM reaffirmed Buy and raised target to $117 — these are constructive for sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Investor outreach: Management will participate in five investor conferences in March, increasing visibility and allowing direct Q&A with investors. Conference Notice

Investor outreach: Management will participate in five investor conferences in March, increasing visibility and allowing direct Q&A with investors. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call coverage and transcripts are available for deeper color on drivers (procedure volumes, product mix, backlog) for investors doing fundamental diligence. Earnings Transcript

Earnings call coverage and transcripts are available for deeper color on drivers (procedure volumes, product mix, backlog) for investors doing fundamental diligence. Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst targets; some firms still imply downside: Wells Fargo raised its target but keeps an “equal weight” rating with a $94 target (below current price), and a few targets remain lower than the stock’s recent level — this can trigger profit‑taking or short‑term selling. Analyst Notes

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a specialty medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of products for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, the company’s offerings include a broad portfolio of vascular surgical instruments, grafts, patches, catheters and embolic protection devices. LeMaitre’s product lines address key areas such as arterial reconstruction, endovascular repair and vascular access, serving the needs of cardiovascular surgeons and interventional specialists.

