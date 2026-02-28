Roth Mkm Has Lowered Expectations for MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stock Price

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Roth Mkm from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price indicates a potential upside of 68.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MGPI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on MGP Ingredients from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGPI

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

MGPI opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. MGP Ingredients has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $35.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average of $25.37. The stock has a market cap of $405.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.42.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. MGP Ingredients had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 19.82%.The business had revenue of $138.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MGP Ingredients has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MGP Ingredients

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 81,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $2,108,957.44. Following the sale, the director owned 35,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,764.40. This represents a 69.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 304,535 shares of company stock worth $7,509,168 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MGP Ingredients

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,437,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,939,000 after purchasing an additional 450,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,222,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,576,000 after buying an additional 99,995 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 719,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,553,000 after buying an additional 93,086 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 400,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,015,000 after buying an additional 46,978 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 359,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after buying an additional 193,660 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc (NASDAQ: MGPI) is a leading producer of distilled spirits and specialty ingredient solutions for the food, beverage and consumer products industries. Headquartered in Atchison, Kansas, the company operates two main facilities—its historic Atchison plant, founded in 1941 as Midwest Grain Products, and a modern distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. MGP Ingredients supplies an array of distillation products under its beverage and ingredient segments, serving brand owners, private-label producers and co-packers worldwide.

The beverage segment features a broad portfolio of premium spirits, including bourbon and rye whiskies, vodka, gin and neutral spirits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.