Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Miami International (NYSE:MIAX) Price Target to $59.00

Miami International (NYSE:MIAX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.36% from the company’s previous close.

MIAX has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Miami International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Miami International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Miami International from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Miami International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Miami International in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

NYSE MIAX opened at $42.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,132.15. Miami International has a one year low of $28.63 and a one year high of $51.38.

Miami International (NYSE:MIAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $369.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.13 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIAX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miami International during the third quarter worth approximately $17,684,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miami International during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,083,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Miami International in the third quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Miami International during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,065,000. Finally, Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Miami International in the 3rd quarter worth $27,056,000.

Miami International (NYSE:MIAX) is a U.S. exchange holding company that operates electronic trading venues and provides market infrastructure for listed options and related products. Its primary business activities include operating regulated exchanges, delivering market data feeds, and offering trading technology and connectivity services designed for professional traders, broker-dealers, and market makers. The company focuses on low-latency execution, order matching, and the operational controls required to support high-volume, automated trading strategies in listed derivatives.

Products and services provided by Miami International include fully electronic order matching engines, transmittable market data and feed products, colocation and connectivity solutions, and tools for risk management and regulatory compliance.

