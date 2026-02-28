Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,419 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Rockwell Automation worth $86,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 233.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at $24,147,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK opened at $407.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $407.47 and its 200-day moving average is $378.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $438.72.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 34.92%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-12.200 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Rockwell opened a new Customer Experience Center in Bologna, Italy — a commercial/technical showcase that can help win European automation deals and deepen customer relationships. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Recent fundamentals remain strong: Rockwell beat Q4 estimates and set FY2026 EPS guidance of $11.40–$12.20, supporting the view of continued revenue and margin strength (investors should weigh this against valuation). Read More.

Recent fundamentals remain strong: Rockwell beat Q4 estimates and set FY2026 EPS guidance of $11.40–$12.20, supporting the view of continued revenue and margin strength (investors should weigh this against valuation). Read More. Negative Sentiment: SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 14,465 shares at ~$410.01 (~$5.93M); his direct holdings dropped ~50.4%. This large sale was disclosed via SEC filing. Read More.

SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 14,465 shares at ~$410.01 (~$5.93M); his direct holdings dropped ~50.4%. This large sale was disclosed via SEC filing. Read More. Negative Sentiment: VP Scott Genereux sold 17,407 shares at ~$404.61 (~$7.04M), cutting his stake by ~84.0% — another sizable insider exit. Read More.

VP Scott Genereux sold 17,407 shares at ~$404.61 (~$7.04M), cutting his stake by ~84.0% — another sizable insider exit. Read More. Negative Sentiment: SVP Rebecca W. House sold 12,100 shares at ~$404.27 (~$4.89M), reducing her holdings by ~49.8%. Read More.

SVP Rebecca W. House sold 12,100 shares at ~$404.27 (~$4.89M), reducing her holdings by ~49.8%. Read More. Negative Sentiment: SVP Christopher (other exec) — Tessa M. Myers sold 1,985 shares at ~$409.37 (~$812.6K), trimming her position ~33%. Read More.

SVP Christopher (other exec) — Tessa M. Myers sold 1,985 shares at ~$409.37 (~$812.6K), trimming her position ~33%. Read More. Negative Sentiment: SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 1,200 shares at ~$404.21 (~$485K), a ~21.3% reduction in his holding. Read More.

SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 1,200 shares at ~$404.21 (~$485K), a ~21.3% reduction in his holding. Read More. Negative Sentiment: VP Isaac Woods sold 1,271 shares at ~$405.69 (~$515.6K), cutting his stake ~43.0%. Read More.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Stephens lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Evercore assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, December 15th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Rockwell Automation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.33.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.27, for a total transaction of $4,891,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,932,094. This represents a 49.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 14,465 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.01, for a total transaction of $5,930,794.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,835,262.32. This represents a 50.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 73,959 shares of company stock worth $29,938,428 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

