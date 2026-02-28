Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Lifesci Capital

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Lifesci Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

RCKT has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 10.6%

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 7.30.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $40,643.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,052,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,482,268.95. This trade represents a 1.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Martin Wilson sold 12,253 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $40,557.43. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 683,376 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,974.56. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,415 shares of company stock worth $97,398. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 94.4% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 12,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $38,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing gene therapies for rare, inherited pediatric diseases. The company employs a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) and lentiviral vector platform to deliver functional copies of genes in patients with genetic deficiencies. Its programs target a spectrum of disorders, including Fanconi anemia, leukocyte adhesion deficiency type I and Danon disease, with the goal of delivering one-time treatments that address the underlying causes of disease rather than merely managing symptoms.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple product candidates in various stages of development.

