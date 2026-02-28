Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Rocket Companies had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 1.02%.The business’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Rocket Companies’ conference call:

Rocket beat guidance in Q4 with $2.44 billion in adjusted revenue, $592 million adjusted EBITDA for the quarter and full-year adjusted revenue of $6.9 billion , while market share rose to 5.5% , supporting stronger near-term growth expectations.

in adjusted revenue, adjusted EBITDA for the quarter and full-year adjusted revenue of , while market share rose to , supporting stronger near-term growth expectations. Integration of Redfin and Mr. Cooper is ahead of plan—Redfin expense synergies of $140 million were realized early, ~ 600,000 loans were migrated smoothly, and Mr. Cooper synergies are on track to be fully realized sooner than the original 2027 target.

were realized early, ~ were migrated smoothly, and Mr. Cooper synergies are on track to be fully realized sooner than the original 2027 target. AI and automation materially increased operating leverage—Rocket produced nearly $50 billion in Q4 originations with roughly half the headcount , handles millions of automated contacts monthly, reports a 3x industry recapture rate, and says it is capturing over $1 billion of incremental volume per month.

in Q4 originations with roughly , handles millions of automated contacts monthly, reports a industry recapture rate, and says it is capturing over of incremental volume per month. The strategic alliance with Compass aims to expand inventory and distribution—Redfin will be the exclusive portal for Compass Private Exclusives, Compass becomes a major brokerage partner, and Rocket Mortgage will offer integrated preferred pricing to improve affordability and drive attach rates.

Rocket Companies Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:RKT traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.17. The company had a trading volume of 54,245,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,258,374. The company has a current ratio of 19.68, a quick ratio of 19.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $24.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.75 and a beta of 2.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RKT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Friday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Barclays set a $22.00 price objective on Rocket Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.64.

Key Stories Impacting Rocket Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — adjusted EPS $0.11 vs. consensus ~$0.09 and revenue $2.44B, up 52% year‑over‑year; the market reacted strongly to those beats. Zacks — Q4 Earnings Beat

Q4 results beat expectations — adjusted EPS $0.11 vs. consensus ~$0.09 and revenue $2.44B, up 52% year‑over‑year; the market reacted strongly to those beats. Positive Sentiment: Management issued stronger Q1 revenue guidance ( ~$2.6B–$2.8B vs. Street ~ $2.3B ), signaling continued top‑line momentum into the new quarter. Company Q4 Press Materials

Management issued stronger Q1 revenue guidance ( ~$2.6B–$2.8B vs. Street ~ $2.3B ), signaling continued top‑line momentum into the new quarter. Positive Sentiment: Strategic alliance with Compass / Redfin to surface Compass’s exclusive listings could materially expand Rocket’s addressable market and lead generation (company cites potential for ~500k additional listings). PR Newswire — Compass Alliance

Strategic alliance with Compass / Redfin to surface Compass’s exclusive listings could materially expand Rocket’s addressable market and lead generation (company cites potential for ~500k additional listings). Neutral Sentiment: Analyst action: Wells Fargo raised its price target from $17 to $19 and kept an “equal weight” rating — a modest endorsement but not a buy upgrade. Benzinga — Wells Fargo PT Raise

Analyst action: Wells Fargo raised its price target from $17 to $19 and kept an “equal weight” rating — a modest endorsement but not a buy upgrade. Neutral Sentiment: Management change: CFO Brian Brown was appointed President while remaining CFO/Treasurer — continuity in finance leadership but adds an execution watchpoint. PR Newswire — Earnings Release

Management change: CFO Brian Brown was appointed President while remaining CFO/Treasurer — continuity in finance leadership but adds an execution watchpoint. Negative Sentiment: Short interest surged in February (~54.4M shares short, ~35.1% of float), raising the risk of volatility and squeezes despite the low days‑to‑cover.

Short interest surged in February (~54.4M shares short, ~35.1% of float), raising the risk of volatility and squeezes despite the low days‑to‑cover. Negative Sentiment: Full‑year profitability was pressured by heavy acquisition activity (profits fell on the year), which could weigh on margins even as Q4 shows recovery. Crain’s Detroit — Acquisition Impact

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Matthew Rizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,046,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,238,725.36. The trade was a 0.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $645,775 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 39,380,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,409,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 461.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,009,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,900,000 after purchasing an additional 22,196,782 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 11,636.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,189,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,037,000 after buying an additional 25,966,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 323.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,688,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,526,000 after buying an additional 15,807,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $213,010,000. Institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc is a Detroit-based holding company whose businesses are centered on digital mortgage origination and related consumer finance and real estate services. The company grew out of the Quicken Loans franchise and completed an initial public offering in 2020. Founder Dan Gilbert remains a prominent figure associated with the firm, which operates a suite of brands that aim to simplify the home financing and buying experience through technology and scale.

The company’s core activity is mortgage lending through its Rocket Mortgage platform, which offers online application, underwriting and servicing for home purchase and refinance loans.

Featured Stories

