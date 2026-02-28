Roberton James Stevenson Sells 567 Shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stock

Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total transaction of $60,867.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,607.90. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Roberton James Stevenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 25th, Roberton James Stevenson sold 284 shares of Addus HomeCare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $29,922.24.

Addus HomeCare Trading Down 0.5%

ADUS stock opened at $103.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.95. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a 52 week low of $88.96 and a 52 week high of $124.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADUS. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Addus HomeCare from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

Institutional Trading of Addus HomeCare

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 395.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Addus HomeCare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large institutional holders have been adding to positions in recent quarters, which provides a steady shareholder base and underlying demand. MarketBeat ADUS Institutional Holdings

Large institutional holders have been adding to positions in recent quarters, which provides a steady shareholder base and underlying demand. Positive Sentiment: Stephens kept an “Overweight” rating on ADUS and a $135 price target (trimmed from $140), signaling continued analyst conviction even after the cut. That backing can limit downside over the medium term. Stephens PT story

Stephens kept an “Overweight” rating on ADUS and a $135 price target (trimmed from $140), signaling continued analyst conviction even after the cut. That backing can limit downside over the medium term. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest figures are inconsistent across feeds (some reports show zero or NaN, others show a material rise). This data noise makes it hard to interpret immediate short pressure — confirm with FINRA/exchange data before acting. MarketBeat short interest

Short‑interest figures are inconsistent across feeds (some reports show zero or NaN, others show a material rise). This data noise makes it hard to interpret immediate short pressure — confirm with FINRA/exchange data before acting. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling across Feb. 24–25: CEO R. Dirk Allison and multiple EVPs sold several thousand shares in aggregate (CEO filings disclosed to the SEC). Large, concentrated insider sales are weighing on sentiment and likely contributed to today’s weakness. CEO SEC filing

Significant insider selling across Feb. 24–25: CEO R. Dirk Allison and multiple EVPs sold several thousand shares in aggregate (CEO filings disclosed to the SEC). Large, concentrated insider sales are weighing on sentiment and likely contributed to today’s weakness. Negative Sentiment: Media flagged a “pessimistic forecast” narrative after Stephens trimmed its target, which can reinforce short‑term selling despite the retained Overweight rating. That coverage likely amplified intra‑day pressure. AmericanBankingNews piece

Media flagged a “pessimistic forecast” narrative after Stephens trimmed its target, which can reinforce short‑term selling despite the retained Overweight rating. That coverage likely amplified intra‑day pressure. Negative Sentiment: Smaller insider sales (e.g., EVP Cliff Blessing) were also reported; while individually minor, the wave of coordinated filings increases headline risk and may trigger mechanical selling. InsiderTrades alert

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ: ADUS) is a leading provider of home and community-based care services for elderly, disabled, and medically complex individuals across the United States. Through a network of company-owned and franchise locations, the company delivers a broad spectrum of non-medical personal care and licensed home health services designed to support clients’ independence and quality of life.

The company’s core offerings include personal care assistance—covering daily living activities, medication reminders, and light housekeeping—and skilled home health services delivered under the supervision of registered nurses and licensed therapists.

