Rio Silver (CVE:RYO) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Rio Silver Inc. (CVE:RYO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.70, with a volume of 49544 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.14 million, a PE ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.13.
Rio Silver Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Peru. The company explores for precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Niñobamba silver gold project that covers an area of 4,490 hectares located in the Department of Ayacucho, Peru. The company was formerly known as Escape Gold Inc and changed its name to Rio Silver Inc in October 2011. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.
