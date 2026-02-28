RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) CAO Sells $26,900.40 in Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNGGet Free Report) CAO Tarun Arora sold 773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $26,900.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 96,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,029.20. This represents a 0.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tarun Arora also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 1st, Tarun Arora sold 3,888 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $111,585.60.

RingCentral Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RNG traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.26. 3,328,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,083,173. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $40.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 75.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.23.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNGGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $644.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.52 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 1.73%.RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. RingCentral has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.760-4.970 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.190 EPS. Analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 16,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,153 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in RingCentral by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 218,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 65,975 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 928.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 86,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 78,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in RingCentral by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RNG. Zacks Research lowered shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on RingCentral from $32.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on RingCentral from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.04.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based business communications and collaboration solutions. The company’s flagship platform delivers unified communications as a service (UCaaS), integrating voice over IP (VoIP) phone systems, video conferencing, team messaging and SMS into a single, cloud-native application. In addition to its UCaaS offering, RingCentral provides contact center as a service (CCaaS) capabilities, enabling organizations to manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat and social channels from a centralized dashboard.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Belmont, California, RingCentral went public on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker RNG in 2013.

