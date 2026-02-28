Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Research

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RVLV. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Revolve Group Stock Performance

NYSE RVLV opened at $25.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.90. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.68.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $324.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.83 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 5.03%.The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revolve Group

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 114,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $3,041,020.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 780,928 shares of company stock worth $22,565,084. 43.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolve Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 15,809 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at $59,421,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 167,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,862,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,243,000 after purchasing an additional 666,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as a leading online fashion retailer primarily serving millennial and Gen Z consumers through its flagship e-commerce platform. The company offers a curated assortment of apparel, accessories and beauty products from more than 500 established and emerging brands, alongside private label labels covering contemporary and premium segments. With a focus on trend-driven merchandise and seamless user experience, the website features shoppable editorial content and digital styling advice aimed at strengthening customer engagement and brand loyalty.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Cerritos, California, Revolve has expanded its footprint beyond North America by launching localized sites and logistics centers in Europe and the Middle East.

Featured Stories

