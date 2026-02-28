Reviewing Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) & Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tencent and Zillow Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Tencent alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tencent $91.85 billion 6.51 $27.00 billion $3.25 20.22 Zillow Group $2.58 billion 4.14 $23.00 million $0.09 495.78

Profitability

Tencent has higher revenue and earnings than Zillow Group. Tencent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zillow Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Tencent and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tencent 29.87% 18.85% 11.24% Zillow Group 0.89% 0.56% 0.48%

Volatility and Risk

Tencent has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zillow Group has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Tencent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of Zillow Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tencent and Zillow Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tencent 0 1 2 1 3.00 Zillow Group 1 8 3 2 2.43

Tencent currently has a consensus price target of $102.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.25%. Zillow Group has a consensus price target of $90.60, indicating a potential upside of 103.05%. Given Zillow Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than Tencent.

Summary

Tencent beats Zillow Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tencent

(Get Free Report)

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers value-added services (VAS), online advertising, fintech, and business services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. The company's consumers business provides communication and services, such as instant messaging and social network; digital content including online games, videos, live streaming, news, music, and literature; fintech services, which includes mobile payment, wealth management, loans, and securities trading; and various tools, such as network security management, browser, navigation, application management, email, etc. Its enterprise business comprises marketing solutions, which offers digital tools including user insight, creative management, placement strategy, and digital assets management; and cloud services, such as cloud computing, big data analytics, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, security and other technologies for financial services, education, healthcare, retail, industry, transport, energy, and radio & television application. In addition, the company operates innovation business, which includes artificial intelligences; and discover and develops enterprise and next-generation technologies for food production, energy, and water management application. Tencent Holdings Limited was formerly known as Tencent (BVI) Limited and changed its name to Tencent Holding Limited in February 2004. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Zillow Group

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services. In addition, the company's brand portfolio includes Zillow Premier Agent, Zillow Home Loans, Zillow Rentals, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, and Out East; and a suite of marketing software and technology solutions for the real estate industry, including ShowingTime+, Spruce, and Follow Up Boss. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.