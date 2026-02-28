Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on Realty Income from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.88.

NYSE:O opened at $67.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.41. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $50.71 and a 1-year high of $67.94. The firm has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 18.41%.The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.380-4.420 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 276.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. grew its stake in Realty Income by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 4,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Realty Income announced an $8 billion 2026 investment plan (after ~$6.3B in 2025) to expand globally and access new capital — a growth pipeline that supports faster asset deployment and AFFO growth. Read More.

Realty Income announced an $8 billion 2026 investment plan (after ~$6.3B in 2025) to expand globally and access new capital — a growth pipeline that supports faster asset deployment and AFFO growth. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results showed revenue above expectations, steady AFFO and 98.9% occupancy; management set FY2026 EPS guidance — fundamentals that validate the growth plan and support income stability. Read More.

Q4 results showed revenue above expectations, steady AFFO and 98.9% occupancy; management set FY2026 EPS guidance — fundamentals that validate the growth plan and support income stability. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell ~18.5% in February (to ~27.1M shares), reducing potential downward pressure from short-covering and signaling less bearish positioning. Read More.

Short interest fell ~18.5% in February (to ~27.1M shares), reducing potential downward pressure from short-covering and signaling less bearish positioning. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Broker commentary is supportive: Royal Bank of Canada and Stifel commentary flagged upside potential, suggesting institutional analysts see further price appreciation. Read More. Read More.

Broker commentary is supportive: Royal Bank of Canada and Stifel commentary flagged upside potential, suggesting institutional analysts see further price appreciation. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target to $68 but kept a “neutral” rating — a modest endorsement that limits dramatic bullish re-rating. Read More.

Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target to $68 but kept a “neutral” rating — a modest endorsement that limits dramatic bullish re-rating. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage highlights Realty Income’s long dividend track record and inclusion in dividend-stock roundups, which can sustain investor interest but are not new catalysts. Read More.

Media coverage highlights Realty Income’s long dividend track record and inclusion in dividend-stock roundups, which can sustain investor interest but are not new catalysts. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Options and fund commentary show increased activity and attention (useful for near-term liquidity/volatility signals), but these are informational rather than directional. Read More.

Options and fund commentary show increased activity and attention (useful for near-term liquidity/volatility signals), but these are informational rather than directional. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Investors and analysts remain cautious about interest-rate risk and valuation—debate persists whether current multiple already prices in future rate moves; this caps near-term upside. Read More.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company’s business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income’s portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

