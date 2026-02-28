Range Resources Corporation $RRC Shares Acquired by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its holdings in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the quarter. Range Resources accounts for 9.9% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ninepoint Partners LP owned about 0.84% of Range Resources worth $75,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 5.5% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,427 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Range Resources by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,596 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 41,986 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $41.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Range Resources Corporation has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $43.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $786.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.92 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 21.12%.Range Resources’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Range Resources Corporation will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RRC shares. Zacks Research cut Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Range Resources from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Barclays raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RRC

Range Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids. The company focuses its core operations on the Appalachian Basin, with a significant presence in Pennsylvania’s Marcellus Shale. Through its drilling and completion activities, Range Resources seeks to optimize production efficiency while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and cost management.

The company’s technical expertise centers on advanced horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques, which it applies to unlock unconventional resources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.