Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.66, but opened at $16.25. Ramaco Resources shares last traded at $15.0620, with a volume of 896,438 shares traded.

Key Stories Impacting Ramaco Resources

Here are the key news stories impacting Ramaco Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company action: Ramaco declared a Class B stock dividend and said it is advancing its minerals business — a corporate-development move that could support long‑term asset value and shareholder liquidity. Class B Dividend / Minerals Announcement

Company action: Ramaco declared a Class B stock dividend and said it is advancing its minerals business — a corporate-development move that could support long‑term asset value and shareholder liquidity. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst update: Robert W. Baird trimmed its price target from $40 to $30 but kept an “outperform” rating — the PT cut reduces upside expectations but the rating and remaining PT still imply substantial potential upside from current levels. Baird Price Target Note

Analyst update: Robert W. Baird trimmed its price target from $40 to $30 but kept an “outperform” rating — the PT cut reduces upside expectations but the rating and remaining PT still imply substantial potential upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly results: Ramaco reported Q4 EPS that beat by $0.02 but posted a large revenue miss (revenue down ~25% YoY) and remained unprofitable for the quarter — mixed operational signals (EPS beat small; top-line weakness and negative margins remain). See the earnings release and slide deck for details. Q4 Results & Slide Deck

Quarterly results: Ramaco reported Q4 EPS that beat by $0.02 but posted a large revenue miss (revenue down ~25% YoY) and remained unprofitable for the quarter — mixed operational signals (EPS beat small; top-line weakness and negative margins remain). See the earnings release and slide deck for details. Neutral Sentiment: Estimate revision: Northland Securities lowered its Q3 FY2026 EPS forecast slightly (from $0.02 to $0.01), indicating modest downward revisions to near‑term profitability expectations. Northland Estimate Update

Estimate revision: Northland Securities lowered its Q3 FY2026 EPS forecast slightly (from $0.02 to $0.01), indicating modest downward revisions to near‑term profitability expectations. Negative Sentiment: Legal overhang: Multiple law firms have announced a class-action filing and are soliciting lead plaintiffs for an alleged securities-fraud case covering purchases between July 31, 2025 and October 23, 2025; the lead-plaintiff deadline is March 31, 2026. These coordinated filings (Glancy, Bronstein/Gewirtz, Faruqi, Pomerantz, Rosen, etc.) create ongoing litigation risk and a headline-driven selling pressure for the stock. Glancy PR (Representative) Bronstein Notice

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

METC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Friday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.21.

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.21. The company has a market cap of $999.24 million, a P/E ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Ramaco Resources had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $108.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Ramaco Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ramaco Resources announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of METC. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 14,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 3,603.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc (NASDAQ:METC) is a U.S.-based producer of premium metallurgical coal and industrial minerals, focused on supplying the steel and allied industries. The company’s operations are centered in the Appalachian region of West Virginia, where it develops, mines and processes high-carbon coal products designed to meet the quality requirements of blast‐furnace and electric‐arc furnace steelmakers.

The firm’s flagship asset is the Elk Creek underground mine in Wyoming County, West Virginia, which began commercial production in 2019 and delivers a range of high‐grade metallurgical and anthracite coals.

