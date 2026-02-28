Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Short Interest Down 60.0% in February

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,356 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the January 29th total of 8,388 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,768 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 67,768 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Raia Drogasil Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of RADLY stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. Raia Drogasil has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $5.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.11.

Raia Drogasil Company Profile

Raia Drogasil SA is a leading Brazilian retail pharmacy operator, offering a comprehensive range of prescription and over-the-counter medications, health and wellness products, personal care and beauty items, as well as a selection of convenience goods. The company’s network of stores operates under the Raia and Drogasil banners, serving diverse consumer needs across major urban centers. Complementary services include in-store prescription dispensing, compounding pharmacies and health screening programs such as blood pressure and glucose monitoring.

The company was formed in 2011 through the merger of two established Brazilian pharmacy chains, Drogasil and Droga Raia, each with origins dating back several decades.

