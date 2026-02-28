Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 376,674 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,425,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 376,674 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises approximately 1.1% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of Analog Devices worth $350,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in Analog Devices by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: AI/data‑center growth: ADI’s AI‑driven data center products are reported to be growing ~50% and represent a roughly $2 billion run‑rate opportunity, supporting expectations for continued double‑digit growth in that end market. This is a clear driver of investor enthusiasm for the stock. ADI’s AI-Based Data Center Products Gain Traction

AI/data‑center growth: ADI’s AI‑driven data center products are reported to be growing ~50% and represent a roughly $2 billion run‑rate opportunity, supporting expectations for continued double‑digit growth in that end market. This is a clear driver of investor enthusiasm for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades/price‑target increases: Multiple firms have raised targets and reiterated buy/overweight views (Goldman Sachs, Benchmark, Morgan Stanley among others), lifting the consensus target near current levels and supporting further upside expectations. MarketBeat ADI coverage

Analyst upgrades/price‑target increases: Multiple firms have raised targets and reiterated buy/overweight views (Goldman Sachs, Benchmark, Morgan Stanley among others), lifting the consensus target near current levels and supporting further upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Strong fundamentals and dividend boost: ADI recently beat EPS and revenue estimates, guided Q2 above street expectations, and raised the quarterly dividend — all signals that support bullish positioning and income‑seeking demand. Earnings, guidance and dividend details

Strong fundamentals and dividend boost: ADI recently beat EPS and revenue estimates, guided Q2 above street expectations, and raised the quarterly dividend — all signals that support bullish positioning and income‑seeking demand. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and peer comparisons: Media and research pieces (Zacks, Barchart) highlight ADI’s outperformance vs. semiconductor peers and profile it as a top growth idea — useful context but not new company‑specific catalysts. Zacks: 52‑week high take

Market commentary and peer comparisons: Media and research pieces (Zacks, Barchart) highlight ADI’s outperformance vs. semiconductor peers and profile it as a top growth idea — useful context but not new company‑specific catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Celebrity/TV mentions: Jim Cramer commented that he prefers names like Texas Instruments and Analog Devices over smaller peers, which can boost retail interest but is not a fundamental catalyst. Jim Cramer mention

Celebrity/TV mentions: Jim Cramer commented that he prefers names like Texas Instruments and Analog Devices over smaller peers, which can boost retail interest but is not a fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Confusing short‑interest reports: Multiple short‑interest entries show zero shares and “NaN” changes — likely a data/reporting glitch. No clear short squeeze signal emerges from these entries. (No reliable link — based on recent short‑interest notices.)

Confusing short‑interest reports: Multiple short‑interest entries show zero shares and “NaN” changes — likely a data/reporting glitch. No clear short squeeze signal emerges from these entries. (No reliable link — based on recent short‑interest notices.) Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Chief Accounting Officer Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares at about $361. The sale (~$1.5M) and a 22% reduction in his reported stake can prompt some profit‑taking or signal tactical rebalancing by insiders. Insider sale filing

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total transaction of $3,069,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 155,688 shares in the company, valued at $47,783,760.96. The trade was a 6.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total transaction of $991,562.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 123,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,288,403.30. This represents a 2.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold a total of 57,743 shares of company stock worth $16,836,340 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $355.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $310.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.65 and a 1-year high of $363.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $173.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.04, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.02%.The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 80.44%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $405.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.96.

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

