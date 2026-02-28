Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 15,935 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,066,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,935 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $89,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 302,092,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,203,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,222 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,990,551,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,859,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,998,000 after buying an additional 1,223,999 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 14,155,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,868,000 after buying an additional 2,180,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,469,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,598,000 after acquiring an additional 88,358 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $81.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $250.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $58.42 and a 1-year high of $97.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.71%.

In related news, EVP Ellen R. Patterson sold 60,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total transaction of $5,244,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 169,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,813,950.40. This trade represents a 26.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kleber Santos sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $2,193,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 79,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,006,722.72. This represents a 23.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $10,050,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on WFC shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $99.00 to $99.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Evercore reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.03.

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

