Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 1,198,593 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,555,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,198,593 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up about 1.5% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Lam Research worth $476,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 590.7% during the third quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH now owns 59,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,974,000 after purchasing an additional 50,933 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 52.0% in the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 262,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,417,000 after purchasing an additional 89,856 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Lam Research by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 140,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,804,000 after purchasing an additional 10,408 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 22,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 11,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 144,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,369,000 after buying an additional 34,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $7,896,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 253,705 shares in the company, valued at $57,235,848. This represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $262.00 target price on Lam Research and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.19.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $233.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $292.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.78. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $256.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

