Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,020 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,128 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $31,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 501 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRTX. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $548.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $411.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $577.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $591.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $542.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $496.83 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $362.50 and a 52 week high of $519.68. The firm has a market cap of $126.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $466.55 and its 200-day moving average is $431.98.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The pharmaceutical company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 32.94%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 58,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.83, for a total transaction of $27,479,532.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 58,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,630,027.22. This trade represents a 49.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.00, for a total transaction of $6,384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,725 shares in the company, valued at $17,202,600. This trade represents a 27.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 168,937 shares of company stock valued at $77,879,922 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertex Pharmaceuticals this week:

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Boston-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for serious diseases. Founded in 1989, Vertex built its reputation on research-driven drug development and is best known for its work in cystic fibrosis (CF), where its portfolio of small-molecule CFTR modulators transformed standards of care for many people with the disease. The company operates research and development, manufacturing and commercial organizations and serves patients and healthcare systems in multiple international markets.

Vertex’s marketed products center on CFTR modulators that target the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis rather than just treating symptoms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.