Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $68.14 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF $EWY

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 850,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 134,585 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 1.18% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $68,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWY. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $151.37 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $48.49 and a one year high of $154.22. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.52.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange. The Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index with a capping methodology applied to issuer weights so that no issuer of a component exceeds 25% of the Index weight and all issuers with weight above 5% do not exceed 50% of the Index weight.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.