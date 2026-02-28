Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $548.01 Million Stock Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF $FXI

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,320,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,498 shares during the quarter. iShares China Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 7.89% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $548,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXI. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 9,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3%

iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $37.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.28. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods. The underlying Index is designed to represent the performance of the companies in the Chinese equity market, which are available to the international investors.

