Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $170.35 Million Stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF $KWEB

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,054,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,882 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.70% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $170,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KWEB. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

KWEB opened at $31.06 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $27.83 and a 52-week high of $43.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.58 and its 200-day moving average is $37.51.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE: KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund designed to offer investors targeted exposure to China’s rapidly evolving internet sector. Launched in May 2013, the fund seeks to track the CSI China Overseas Internet Index, which captures the performance of Chinese companies primarily engaged in internet and internet-related activities. KWEB provides access to companies operating across e-commerce, online gaming, social media, internet search, online entertainment and education, and related services.

The fund holds a diversified portfolio of equities that includes American depositary receipts (ADRs), Hong Kong–listed H-shares and companies trading on Chinese mainland exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.