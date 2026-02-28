Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Position in The Boeing Company $BA

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,241 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $36,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Boeing
In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,503 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $351,371.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,445,326.70. This trade represents a 7.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 10,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.99, for a total transaction of $2,456,193.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,781.08. The trade was a 41.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,012 shares of company stock worth $4,980,687. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Research Report on Boeing
Boeing News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Delta agreed to purchase up to 60 Boeing 787‑10s as part of a wider long‑haul fleet refresh, a material commercial win that supports future widebody demand and production ramp plans. Delta Air Lines Balances Major Fleet Orders With Winter Disruption Risks
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and trade press say Boeing is positioning for a production surge after the surprise Delta order — signaling potential revenue and backlog expansion if delivery rates accelerate. Boeing: Quietly Setting Up The Next Production Surge After A Surprise Delta Win
- Positive Sentiment: Boeing raised its Africa demand outlook (up ~40%), supporting medium‑term commercial aircraft TAM expansion and reinforcing tailwinds for both single‑aisle and widebody sales. Boeing lifts Africa aircraft demand forecast by 40% on strong economic growth
- Positive Sentiment: Two Boeing 737 MAX 8s were delivered to WestJet in a sale‑and‑leaseback — a near‑term confirmation of MAX production and delivery momentum and incremental cash/lease market activity. Aviation Capital Group Announces the Delivery of Two Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft to WestJet
- Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage (including Jim Cramer) highlights Boeing’s defense production pipeline — positive for narrative but not an immediate earnings swing unless new contracts are announced. Jim Cramer Discusses Boeing (BA)’s Defense Production
- Neutral Sentiment: Long‑lead programs like the 777X and reports on TAM expansion (refurbishing, zero‑emission, AAM) support strategic optionality but are distant catalysts. 5 Ways The Boeing 777X Will Change Aviation Forever
- Negative Sentiment: The Pentagon has asked Boeing (and Lockheed) to disclose exposure to Anthropic’s AI models as part of a potential “supply‑chain risk” review — a development that could force costly vendor changes or slow defense AI deployments tied to Boeing programs. Pentagon asks Boeing, Lockheed Martin about their exposure to Anthropic, Axios reports
- Negative Sentiment: Reports detail the Pentagon audit and broader risk of an Anthropic “supply‑chain” designation — a scenario that could disrupt Boeing’s AI toolchains and cause program delays/costs. Lockheed (LMT) and Boeing (BA) Audited by Defense Department Over Anthropic
- Negative Sentiment: The FAA issued an airworthiness directive for certain 737 MAX models over a circuit‑breaker heating issue — this raises inspection/compliance costs and near‑term operational risk for airlines and lessors. FAA issues directive to address Boeing 737 circuit breaker issue
- Negative Sentiment: Boeing faces mounting safety and legal pressure tied to Vietnam orders, Starliner classification and a Supreme Court decision allowing a pilot‑training lawsuit to proceed — these items increase litigation and regulatory uncertainty. Boeing’s Vietnam Orders Confront Mounting Safety And Legal Pressures
- Negative Sentiment: An EVP insider sale (Uma Amuluru sold ~1,500 shares) was disclosed — small on its own but watched by traders as a signal when combined with other headwinds. SEC filing: insider sale disclosure
Boeing Stock Performance
Boeing stock opened at $227.66 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $254.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.75 and its 200 day moving average is $220.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $10.32. The business had revenue of $23.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.90) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.
Boeing Company Profile
Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.
Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Boeing
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- The Biggest IPO Ever… Open to Everyday Folks
- Read this or regret it forever
Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.