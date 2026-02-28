Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Position in The Boeing Company $BA

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,241 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $36,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,503 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $351,371.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,445,326.70. This trade represents a 7.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 10,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.99, for a total transaction of $2,456,193.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,781.08. The trade was a 41.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,012 shares of company stock worth $4,980,687. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. New Street Research set a $257.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $223.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Boeing

Boeing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $227.66 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $254.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.75 and its 200 day moving average is $220.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $10.32. The business had revenue of $23.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.90) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.