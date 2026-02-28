Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $79,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobsen Capital Management grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.4% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 8.3% in the third quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total transaction of $927,222.85. Following the sale, the vice president owned 10,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,212.33. The trade was a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total transaction of $1,222,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,245.55. This trade represents a 19.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 37,398 shares of company stock worth $11,455,491 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $341.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $317.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.43. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $159.36 and a 52-week high of $348.48.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 18.98%.The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 17.69%.

A number of research firms have commented on GE. Wall Street Zen lowered GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on GE Aerospace from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on GE Aerospace from $338.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up from $378.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.29.

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

