Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 403,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,832 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $62,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 86.1% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 306.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in shares of Chevron by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus set a $203.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, insider Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.83, for a total transaction of $268,943.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 41,134 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total value of $7,256,037.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,411.60. The trade was a 90.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 534,898 shares of company stock valued at $89,543,711 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Chevron News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $186.47 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 6.51%.The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.78 per share. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.91%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.