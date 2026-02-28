Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 369,347 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,406 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $31,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at $1,640,900,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,581,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,354,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,183,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,085,244,000 after buying an additional 862,468 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,916,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,783,091,000 after buying an additional 828,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 213.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,158,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,492,000 after buying an additional 788,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Price Performance

Fortinet stock opened at $79.03 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.12 and a 1 year high of $110.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.36. The company has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 124.21% and a net margin of 27.26%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Fortinet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.590-0.630 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.940-3.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fortinet

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 175,737 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $14,308,506.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,396,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,184,693,666.70. This trade represents a 0.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 343,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $27,935,690.52. Following the sale, the vice president owned 10,210,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,321,160.44. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet’s product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.