Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,070,475 Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,070,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,599,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Astera Labs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Astera Labs by 2.2% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 374.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 12.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 12,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.81, for a total value of $1,485,843.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 192,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,781,796.23. The trade was a 5.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 4,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $600,306.20. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 138,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,094,799.20. This represents a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 389,792 shares of company stock worth $56,013,809. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

ALAB opened at $118.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.40, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.18 and a 200-day moving average of $172.60. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $262.90.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $270.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.46 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 25.70%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Astera Labs has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.540 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALAB shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Astera Labs from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Astera Labs from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Astera Labs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on ALAB

About Astera Labs

(Free Report)

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company’s product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.