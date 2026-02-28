Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.200–0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on RXT. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Rackspace Technology from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $1.70.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Rackspace Technology stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.18. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $2.49.

In related news, EVP Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 59,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $59,915.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,509,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,668.73. This represents a 2.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark A. Marino sold 234,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $382,533.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,193,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,777.45. This represents a 9.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Rackspace Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Rackspace Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on RXT from $1.75 to $2.50 and kept a “sector perform” rating — the raise signals some analyst confidence in upside after the quarter. RBC Raises PT

Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on RXT from $1.75 to $2.50 and kept a “sector perform” rating — the raise signals some analyst confidence in upside after the quarter. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlights that Rackspace beat revenue expectations for Q4 and some outlets reported large intraday gains (one report noted a ~68% surge after perceived beats), reflecting momentum when results look better than revenue/other metrics. Blockonomi Q4 Reaction

Coverage highlights that Rackspace beat revenue expectations for Q4 and some outlets reported large intraday gains (one report noted a ~68% surge after perceived beats), reflecting momentum when results look better than revenue/other metrics. Positive Sentiment: Company is positioning for AI-led demand: management set a 6% private-cloud revenue growth target for 2026 and is expanding roles (including hosting Palantir platforms), which could improve longer-term growth if execution follows. Seeking Alpha on AI roadmap

Company is positioning for AI-led demand: management set a 6% private-cloud revenue growth target for 2026 and is expanding roles (including hosting Palantir platforms), which could improve longer-term growth if execution follows. Neutral Sentiment: Official Q4 and full‑year release: Q4 revenue ~$683M (slightly above consensus), FY2025 revenue ~$2.686B (down ~2% Y/Y). Public-cloud grew while private-cloud was down — mixed operational picture that investors will parse for trends. Press Release

Official Q4 and full‑year release: Q4 revenue ~$683M (slightly above consensus), FY2025 revenue ~$2.686B (down ~2% Y/Y). Public-cloud grew while private-cloud was down — mixed operational picture that investors will parse for trends. Neutral Sentiment: Company materials and prepared remarks from the earnings call provide more detail on cash flow, segment trends and the strategic message of an “inflection point” — useful for investors digging into execution vs. guidance. Earnings Remarks

Company materials and prepared remarks from the earnings call provide more detail on cash flow, segment trends and the strategic message of an “inflection point” — useful for investors digging into execution vs. guidance. Negative Sentiment: FY2026 guidance disappointed: management set EPS guidance of -$0.20 to -$0.15 (well below consensus near -$0.03) and revenue guidance at the low end of expectations — the below‑Street EPS/revenue outlook is the primary driver of the downside reaction. MarketBeat Earnings Summary

FY2026 guidance disappointed: management set EPS guidance of -$0.20 to -$0.15 (well below consensus near -$0.03) and revenue guidance at the low end of expectations — the below‑Street EPS/revenue outlook is the primary driver of the downside reaction. Negative Sentiment: Several market pieces flagged that shares fell on the combination of the EPS miss (Q4 EPS missed consensus) and below‑consensus guidance — headline narratives are amplifying the sell pressure. Benzinga Guidance Coverage

Several market pieces flagged that shares fell on the combination of the EPS miss (Q4 EPS missed consensus) and below‑consensus guidance — headline narratives are amplifying the sell pressure. Negative Sentiment: Short interest rose sharply in February (≈41% increase month-over-month to ~12.9M shares), which increases selling pressure and stock volatility while creating a larger short base to cover in any rally. (Data reported in market summaries.)

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXT. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 114.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 13,708 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 11,141 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 3,385.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 62,968 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 62.8% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 57,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 22,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

(Get Free Report)

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ: RXT) is a leading provider of managed multi-cloud solutions and services, specializing in the deployment, management and optimization of public and private cloud environments. The company helps organizations design and operate applications across platforms such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and its own private cloud infrastructure. Rackspace’s core offerings include cloud migration, application modernization, data protection, security services and 24x7x365 operational support.

Beyond cloud hosting, Rackspace offers a range of professional services designed to accelerate digital transformation initiatives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.