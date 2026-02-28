R Squared Ltd Takes Position in Ford Motor Company $F

R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,606 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $405,328,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Ford Motor by 712.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,572,437 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $212,361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,164,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,784,031 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,122,434,000 after purchasing an additional 15,748,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 32.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,342,420 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $318,365,000 after buying an additional 7,238,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 467,617,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,592,708,000 after buying an additional 5,371,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Ford Motor
Here are the key news stories impacting Ford Motor this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Insider buying reported, which can signal management confidence and likely supported earlier buying pressure. Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Up 4% on Insider Buying Activity
- Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results showed an EPS beat and stronger-than-expected revenue, backing management’s profitability narrative and longer-term margin improvement expectations. How Ford’s Q4 Shows More Profits on the Way
- Neutral Sentiment: Increased investor attention/search interest (higher retail/institutional focus) can raise liquidity and volatility but is directionally ambiguous. Investors Heavily Search Ford Motor Company (F)
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst discussion about Europe: Ford is pursuing platform and product mix moves to protect margins in Europe, but policy risks (regulation, emissions rules) could pressure regional profitability — a medium-term watch item. Can Ford Navigate Policy Risks and Protect Europe’s Margins?
- Negative Sentiment: Major safety recall: Ford announced a recall covering about 4.3 million pickup trucks and SUVs in the U.S. for a software error that can cause brake and exterior light failures — this raises potential warranty/repair costs, regulatory scrutiny, and near-term sentiment headwinds. Ford recalling 4.3 million US vehicles over software issue
- Negative Sentiment: Additional recall of ~412,774 Explorers for potential fractured rear suspension toe links — specific safety risk that can amplify liability and repair costs. Ford Motor Company (F) Balances Recall Setback with Long-Term Profitability Goals
- Negative Sentiment: Several media outlets highlighted the large scale of the recall and towing-related trailer module issues, which can intensify negative headlines and short-term selling pressure. Ford recalls over 4 million pickups, SUVs due to software glitch
Ford Motor Stock Performance
Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $45.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.78 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.
Ford Motor Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.13%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.02.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $1,934,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 3,912,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,072,132. The trade was a 3.71% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.
Ford Motor Company Profile
Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.
Ford’s business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.
