R Squared Ltd Takes Position in Ford Motor Company $F

R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,606 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $405,328,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Ford Motor by 712.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,572,437 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $212,361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,164,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,784,031 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,122,434,000 after purchasing an additional 15,748,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 32.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,342,420 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $318,365,000 after buying an additional 7,238,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 467,617,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,592,708,000 after buying an additional 5,371,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Ford Motor

Here are the key news stories impacting Ford Motor this week:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F opened at $14.07 on Friday. Ford Motor Company has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.86. The firm has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.66.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $45.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.78 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.02.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $1,934,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 3,912,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,072,132. The trade was a 3.71% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford’s business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

