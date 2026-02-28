R Squared Ltd Takes $577,000 Position in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi grew its holdings in ARM by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of ARM by 28.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in ARM by 9.0% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ARM by 122.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ARM by 74.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,621,000 after buying an additional 30,692 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARM. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on ARM from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ARM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ARM from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, New Street Research raised ARM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.81.

Shares of ARM stock opened at $127.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.93, a P/E/G ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 4.35. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $183.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.64 and a 200-day moving average of $135.69.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. ARM had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. ARM has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.540-0.620 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Arm Limited (NASDAQ: ARM) is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm’s product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

