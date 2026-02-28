R Squared Ltd Makes New $467,000 Investment in Corpay, Inc. $CPAY

R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Corpay in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Corpay in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Corpay by 100.0% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CPAY shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Corpay from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corpay from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Scotiabank raised Corpay to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Williams Trading set a $300.00 price target on Corpay in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Corpay from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.79.

In related news, Director Steven T. Stull bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $314.98 per share, with a total value of $2,519,840.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,210,330.18. This trade represents a 37.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 1,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $610,063.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,857. This trade represents a 43.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CPAY opened at $324.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 0.98. Corpay, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.84 and a 52 week high of $375.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $324.06 and its 200 day moving average is $306.59.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.11. Corpay had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Corpay has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500-26.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.520 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) is a global payments and fintech company that provides businesses with tools to manage, move and optimize corporate spend. The company focuses on commercial payments, foreign exchange and cross-border transactions, aiming to simplify treasury operations and reduce friction in business-to-business payments through technology-driven solutions.

Its product offering includes payment processing and accounts payable automation, corporate and virtual card programs, expense management tools, and foreign-exchange hedging and execution services for international payments.

