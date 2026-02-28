R Squared Ltd Buys 20,319 Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. $ZIM

R Squared Ltd raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 190.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,319 shares during the quarter. R Squared Ltd’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZIM. HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 6.4% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 6.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.7% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 16.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 21.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIM opened at $28.90 on Friday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $29.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.20. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.70.

ZIM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a $9.70 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Barclays raised their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $13.30 to $13.70 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.70 to $8.70 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.21.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) is a global container shipping company specializing in the transportation of dry cargo, refrigerated goods and special project cargo. The company operates a modern fleet of container vessels that call at major ports worldwide, offering scheduled liner services and tailored logistics solutions to exporters, importers and freight forwarders.

Founded in 1945 in Haifa, Israel, ZIM has grown from a regional carrier into a worldwide operator through a series of strategic partnerships, fleet expansions and network enhancements.

