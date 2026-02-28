Quantbot Technologies LP Trims Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. $ALLY

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,292 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.09% of Ally Financial worth $10,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 45.1% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 126,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

ALLY stock opened at $39.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.19. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.52 and a 1 year high of $47.27.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Ally Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALLY. Wall Street Zen lowered Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.31.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Michael George Rhodes acquired 23,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,984.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 49,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,409.12. The trade was a 92.85% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson bought 11,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.17 per share, with a total value of $499,304.22. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 225,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,727,755.12. The trade was a 5.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc is a leading digital financial services company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking, lending, and insurance products designed for retail and commercial customers. Through its online-only platform, Ally Bank provides checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and home mortgages, emphasizing competitive rates and user-friendly mobile and web experiences.

In addition to its banking operations, Ally Financial is a major player in automotive financing and leasing.

