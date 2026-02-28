Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 14,842 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,970 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 14,842 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $25,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Walmart by 212.6% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Tigress Financial set a $150.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $150.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. DA Davidson set a $150.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.42.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WMT opened at $127.95 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $134.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 3.07%.The company had revenue of $190.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 34.31%.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.83, for a total transaction of $2,171,291.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,315,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,583,689.39. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.99, for a total transaction of $1,574,868.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 727,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,251,328.45. This represents a 1.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 261,903 shares of company stock valued at $31,829,749. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

