Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Position in Jbs N.V. $JBS

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jbs N.V. (NYSE:JBS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 618,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of JBS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,969,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in JBS during the second quarter valued at $84,109,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in JBS by 205.9% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,234,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850,000 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in JBS during the second quarter valued at $32,342,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JBS in the 2nd quarter worth $31,092,000.

JBS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JBS opened at $16.88 on Friday. Jbs N.V. has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on JBS. Zacks Research cut JBS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded JBS from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded JBS to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Santander raised shares of JBS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $18.50 price target on JBS in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

JBS Company Profile

JBS SA is a global leader in the production and processing of meat products, with a focus on beef, pork and poultry. Headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, the company operates through an extensive network of owned facilities and partnerships that span the Americas, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. JBS supplies fresh, frozen and value-added protein solutions for retail, foodservice and industrial customers, and is active across the entire supply chain—from livestock procurement and feed production to slaughtering, processing, packaging and distribution.

Founded in 1953 by José Batista Sobrinho in Anápolis, Goiás, JBS began as a small slaughterhouse and expanded rapidly through strategic acquisitions and organic growth.

Featured Stories

