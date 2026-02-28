Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 23,685 Shares of IDEX Corporation $IEX

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,685 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.07% of IDEX worth $8,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in IDEX by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of IDEX by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 20,035 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 8.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 153,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,826 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 250.7% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,730,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,669,000 after buying an additional 1,237,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. raised its position in IDEX by 21.3% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on IDEX from $202.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on IDEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Argus upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on IDEX from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.22.

Key Stories Impacting IDEX

Here are the key news stories impacting IDEX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised FY2027 EPS to $9.12 (from $9.10) and lifted longer‑range FY2028/2027 quarter views — this signals stronger medium‑term earnings outlook which can support higher valuation multiples and investor confidence.

Neutral Sentiment: Kalkine published a piece highlighting IDEX's role in S&P 500 stability — useful context on the company's defensive/industrial profile but not a direct catalyst. How IDEX Drives Financial Stability In The S&P 500 Today?

Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed FY2026 EPS modestly to $8.20 (from $8.24) — a small downward revision to this year's profit outlook that can weigh on near‑term sentiment and valuation.

Negative Sentiment: Zacks lowered Q1 2026 to $1.78 (from $1.82) and Q2 2026 to $2.10 (from $2.15) — cuts to near‑term quarterly forecasts increase earnings uncertainty for the current fiscal year and may drive short‑term selling pressure.

Negative Sentiment: Zacks also nudged Q2 2027 down to $2.39 (from $2.40) — a small downgrade but part of the mixed picture that can blunt enthusiasm despite longer‑term upgrades.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IEX stock opened at $209.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. IDEX Corporation has a 12 month low of $153.36 and a 12 month high of $217.15.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.06. IDEX had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $899.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. IDEX’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. IDEX has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.780 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company’s core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

Recommended Stories

