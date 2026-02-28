Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 229,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,177,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.09% of Celsius as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Celsius by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,662,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,773,000 after buying an additional 617,743 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 20.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,470,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,587,000 after purchasing an additional 426,623 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Celsius by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,108,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,707 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP raised its position in Celsius by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 1,497,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,467,000 after purchasing an additional 706,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mane Global Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Celsius by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP now owns 1,486,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,955,000 after purchasing an additional 814,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius stock opened at $53.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.90. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $66.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Celsius had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The firm had revenue of $721.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Celsius from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Celsius from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Celsius from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Celsius in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.72.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and outsized revenue growth — Celsius reported Q4 revenue of ~$721.6M (+117% YoY) and non‑GAAP EPS $0.26, both well above consensus; full‑year revenue topped $2.5B. The results drove strong intraday gains after the release. Read More.

Celsius Holdings, Inc is an American beverage company known for its line of fitness and energy drinks formulated to support active lifestyles. The company’s flagship product, the Celsius® brand, features beverages enhanced with ingredients such as green tea extract, guarana seed extract and essential vitamins, positioned as a functional alternative to traditional energy drinks. These products are designed to deliver a blend of ingredients that support metabolism and sustained energy without high sugar content or artificial preservatives.

In addition to its core carbonated drink portfolio, Celsius has expanded its offerings to include powder mixes and non-carbonated ready-to-drink variants, catering to consumer preferences around taste, convenience and nutritional needs.

