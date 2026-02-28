Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $16.68 Million Investment in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 116,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,684,000. Robinhood Markets comprises approximately 0.5% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 24.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,437,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,521,497,000 after purchasing an additional 18,824,923 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $973,122,000. Paradigm Operations LP bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $308,979,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $322,823,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 81.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,942,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $75.85 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.66 and a 52-week high of $153.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.43.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HOOD. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $159.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $870,700.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 393,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,271,796.84. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $630,262.72. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 9,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,614.84. The trade was a 39.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 640,939 shares of company stock valued at $77,553,447. Company insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

