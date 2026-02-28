Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Stake in Synchrony Financial $SYF

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 283.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,137 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $9,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 54.9% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 5,787.5% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 40.2% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 52,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total value of $3,800,849.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 94,196 shares in the company, valued at $6,812,254.72. This trade represents a 35.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total value of $289,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 32,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,350.08. The trade was a 10.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SYF opened at $69.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.43. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $40.54 and a 52-week high of $88.77.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 15.72%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 12.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYF. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SYF

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants’ checkout experiences.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.