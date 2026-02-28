Quantbot Technologies LP Has $8.34 Million Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,963 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.06% of Medpace worth $8,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the third quarter worth $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medpace by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Mizuho set a $582.00 price objective on Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $462.00 to $419.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut their target price on shares of Medpace from $575.00 to $485.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $483.45.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 23,178 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.25, for a total transaction of $13,750,348.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 652,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,125,287.50. This trade represents a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $451.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.05 and a 52 week high of $628.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $544.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $538.27.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $708.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.53 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 118.82% and a net margin of 17.83%.The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MEDP) is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace’s core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

