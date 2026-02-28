Quantbot Technologies LP Has $25.77 Million Stake in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Airbnb accounts for approximately 0.7% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $25,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,295,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,814,000 after purchasing an additional 649,323 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 43.2% in the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,237,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,942,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,057,000 after purchasing an additional 145,788 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $483,644,000. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,649,000 after acquiring an additional 555,510 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $135.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.81 and a 200 day moving average of $126.21. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.88 and a 12 month high of $144.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.10). Airbnb had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ABNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Airbnb from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Airbnb

More Airbnb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large institutional buying: Several big funds (Vanguard, Harris Associates, AQR, Clearbridge) have recently increased stakes in ABNB, signaling confidence from long-term investors. MarketBeat ABNB Report

Large institutional buying: Several big funds (Vanguard, Harris Associates, AQR, Clearbridge) have recently increased stakes in ABNB, signaling confidence from long-term investors. Positive Sentiment: Revenue growth and top-line beat: Airbnb’s latest quarter showed revenue up ~12.9% year-over-year and beat consensus, suggesting continued demand resilience in travel. MarketBeat Earnings Coverage

Revenue growth and top-line beat: Airbnb’s latest quarter showed revenue up ~12.9% year-over-year and beat consensus, suggesting continued demand resilience in travel. Positive Sentiment: Sector outperformance / strong growth profile: Coverage notes ABNB has outperformed many consumer-discretionary peers and ranks highly on growth metrics, supporting medium-term upside potential. Barchart: Performance vs Peers

Sector outperformance / strong growth profile: Coverage notes ABNB has outperformed many consumer-discretionary peers and ranks highly on growth metrics, supporting medium-term upside potential. Neutral Sentiment: New third‑party co‑listing service (10XBNB): A press release touts platforms that let entrepreneurs earn Airbnb income without owning property; likely limited direct impact on Airbnb’s financials near-term. GlobeNewswire: 10XBNB Release

New third‑party co‑listing service (10XBNB): A press release touts platforms that let entrepreneurs earn Airbnb income without owning property; likely limited direct impact on Airbnb’s financials near-term. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data appears noisy/invalid this cycle (reported as zero with NaN changes), so do not read meaningful directional pressure from those feeds today.

Short-interest data appears noisy/invalid this cycle (reported as zero with NaN changes), so do not read meaningful directional pressure from those feeds today. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst picture: Several firms have adjusted price targets (some higher) but consensus remains around a “Hold” with an average target near $148 — implies limited uniform conviction among analysts. MarketBeat Analyst Summary

Mixed analyst picture: Several firms have adjusted price targets (some higher) but consensus remains around a “Hold” with an average target near $148 — implies limited uniform conviction among analysts. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling by co‑founder/director Joseph Gebbia: He sold 58,000 shares (multiple recent sales), which can dent sentiment even if pre-scheduled or for diversification. InsiderTrades: Gebbia Sale

Insider selling by co‑founder/director Joseph Gebbia: He sold 58,000 shares (multiple recent sales), which can dent sentiment even if pre-scheduled or for diversification. Negative Sentiment: EPS miss: Airbnb reported EPS below consensus ($0.56 vs. $0.66), which often drives short‑term weakness despite the revenue beat. MarketBeat Earnings Coverage

EPS miss: Airbnb reported EPS below consensus ($0.56 vs. $0.66), which often drives short‑term weakness despite the revenue beat. Negative Sentiment: High-profile fund rebalancing: Coverage notes Cathie Wood trimmed exposure even as Airbnb posts strong revenue — such moves from prominent managers can amplify selling pressure. Benzinga: Cathie Wood Trim

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 141,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $17,204,043.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,979.20. This trade represents a 92.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 51,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.16, for a total value of $6,719,326.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 45,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,014,210.64. The trade was a 52.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 853,775 shares of company stock valued at $107,713,177. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company’s core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.