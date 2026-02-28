Quantbot Technologies LP Cuts Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,143 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $13,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AME. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,173,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,108,657,000 after buying an additional 176,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AMETEK by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,637,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,743,966,000 after purchasing an additional 126,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,794,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,044,009,000 after purchasing an additional 104,139 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,254,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,890,000 after acquiring an additional 775,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.4% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 3,785,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,056,000 after purchasing an additional 15,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on AMETEK from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $245.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 28,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.76, for a total transaction of $5,727,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 14,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $2,892,194.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,607,662.79. This represents a 25.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 49,088 shares of company stock worth $9,930,020 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $238.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.02 and a 52-week high of $239.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.97 and a 200-day moving average of $201.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. AMETEK has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.870-8.070 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.