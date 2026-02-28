Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 34,104 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 395.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,737 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,104 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $12,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,876,000. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 6,921 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna Group by 1,278.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,003 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 10,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $428.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $305.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cigna Group from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $307.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.63.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $289.73 on Friday. Cigna Group has a one year low of $239.51 and a one year high of $350.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $279.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.53.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.20. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 2.17%.The business had revenue of $72.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.250- EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 27.23%.

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

