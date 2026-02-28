Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $46.16 and last traded at $47.2070, with a volume of 1871879 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QTWO has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $67.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. DA Davidson raised Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Q2 from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Q2 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.29.

Get Q2 alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Q2

Q2 Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Q2

The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 60.77 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.75.

In other Q2 news, COO Himagiri K. Mukkamala sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $222,808.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 96,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,669.28. This trade represents a 3.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kirk L. Coleman sold 8,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $630,627.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 269,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,829,351.04. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 20,883 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,778 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000.

Q2 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc develops and delivers cloud-based digital banking solutions that enable banks and credit unions to enhance customer and member experiences. The company’s core offerings include the Q2 Platform, a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking applications for retail and commercial customers, as well as digital onboarding, payments, and fraud prevention tools. Q2’s platform also provides analytics and reporting capabilities designed to help financial institutions tailor products, optimize workflows, and drive engagement.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 serves hundreds of financial institutions across the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.