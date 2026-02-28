Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PYXS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a report on Monday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Pyxis Oncology from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Pyxis Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pyxis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd.

Get Pyxis Oncology alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PYXS

Pyxis Oncology Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pyxis Oncology

Shares of PYXS opened at $1.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.47. Pyxis Oncology has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $5.55. The company has a market cap of $91.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYXS. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ: PYXS) is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of targeted oncology therapies. The company’s platform centers on antibody‐drug conjugates (ADCs) that deliver potent mitotic inhibitors directly to cancer cells, leveraging novel payloads designed to disrupt cell division. By combining highly specific antibodies with innovative cytotoxic agents, Pyxis Oncology aims to improve therapeutic windows and reduce off‐target toxicities common to conventional chemotherapies.

Since its inception, Pyxis Oncology has built a pipeline of early‐stage ADC candidates directed against a variety of solid tumor antigens.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.