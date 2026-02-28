ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Price Target Raised to $12.00

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ProPetro from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ProPetro to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ProPetro from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

ProPetro stock opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 1,210.50 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.29. ProPetro has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $13.25.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. ProPetro had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 0.06%.The company had revenue of $289.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ProPetro will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in ProPetro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ProPetro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProPetro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ProPetro during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp is a publicly traded oilfield services company that specializes in hydraulic fracturing and well completion solutions for exploration and production operators. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company delivers a comprehensive suite of pressure pumping services designed to optimize reservoir stimulation and enhance hydrocarbon recovery. Its integrated approach encompasses well design, proppant selection, fluid systems and pressure management to support clients’ development targets across unconventional plays.

The company’s core offerings include high-pressure fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, acidizing and flowback services, all supported by in-house logistics and digital monitoring tools.

