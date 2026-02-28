Promising Lithium Stocks To Follow Now – February 28th

QuantumScape, Amprius Technologies, and Critical Metals are the three Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Lithium stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies whose businesses are substantially tied to lithium—including miners and explorers that extract lithium, processors and refiners that produce lithium compounds, and manufacturers or recyclers of lithium‑ion batteries. Investors follow these stocks because lithium is a critical input for electric‑vehicle and grid‑storage batteries, so demand expectations, commodity‑price swings, supply constraints, and regulatory or geopolitical developments can strongly affect their performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Amprius Technologies (AMPX)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Critical Metals (CRML)

Critical Metals Corp. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of lithium metals. It owns Wolfsberg Project and Tanbreez Project. The company was founded on October 24, 2022 and is headquartered in British Virgin Islands.

