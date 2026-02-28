Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Holdings Lowered by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355,135 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $99,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 594,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,409,000 after acquiring an additional 21,825 shares in the last quarter. Westerkirk Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,796,000. Vega Investment Solutions raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vega Investment Solutions now owns 638,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,710,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.3% during the third quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 255,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,195,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $7,891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
Trending Headlines about Procter & Gamble
Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Market note: several market pieces highlighted that PG shares advanced while the broader market declined, reflecting investor preference for defensive, dividend-bearing consumer staples. This helps explain the intraday strength. Procter & Gamble (PG) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
- Positive Sentiment: Brand activation: Old Spice launched a limited-edition Old Spice x The Super Mario Galaxy Movie grooming collection — a high-visibility marketing tie-in that can boost short-term sales and shelf relevance for a core male grooming franchise. SMELL SUPER: Old Spice and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Launch Cosmic Grooming Collection With New Out-of-This-World Scents
- Positive Sentiment: Longer-term opportunity: a brand-licensing industry report lists P&G among leading brands in a growing licensing market — a potential incremental revenue/royalty avenue and positive signal for IP monetization strategies. Brand Licensing Industry Analysis Report 2026-2035
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation debate: commentary asks whether PG remains attractive after recent share strength, noting solid multi-year returns but raising valuation/relative-value questions for long-term buyers. Useful for investors weighing entry points. Is Procter & Gamble (PG) Still Attractive After Recent Share Price Strength?
- Neutral Sentiment: Dividend context: a roundup recommending dividend ETFs highlights demand for yield-focused allocations; PG’s dividend profile makes it a beneficiary of that investor preference, though ETF flows are a broader factor. Got $10,000? Put It in These Dividend ETFs Now
- Neutral Sentiment: Brand-level PR: Native (a P&G personal-care brand) will attend AAAAI 2026 to introduce a Sensitive Series — a niche product/medical-marketing activity that supports brand credibility but is unlikely to move the stock materially by itself. Native to Attend the AAAAI 2026 Annual Meeting
- Negative Sentiment: Tariff risk: a sector piece on tariffs, margins and the Q4 earnings season flags that tariff-driven cost pressures can squeeze retailer and consumer-packaged-goods margins; rising input or import tariffs remain a potential headwind for P&G’s gross margins and near-term earnings upside. Tariffs, Margins and the Q4 Earnings Season
Procter & Gamble Stock Up 2.0%
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd were paid a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.67%.
Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble
In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total transaction of $288,463.14. Following the transaction, the insider owned 30,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,083.90. This represents a 5.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total value of $2,056,296.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,639 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,158.09. The trade was a 50.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 343,069 shares of company stock valued at $54,545,448 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays set a $155.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.33.
About Procter & Gamble
Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.
P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.
